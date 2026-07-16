‘Today’ show scare as intruder breaks into studio looking for Al Roker, confronts Craig Melvin

NEW YORK — Tense moments occurred during the start of the 9 a.m. hour on Thursday morning’s “Today” show as a man broke into the studio looking for weatherman Al Roker and eventually confronting Craig Melvin.

TMZ was first to report the security breach.

Law enforcement told the gossip site that a man got past security as he looked for Roker, and when he could not find him, he confronted Melvin, who was in a restricted area. TMZ said the man lunged at the anchor and shouted a racial slur.

No one was hurt, Variety reported.

The man was detained and taken into custody. He was not armed and has not been identified.

The incident did not happen on the broadcast and no one was hurt.

Shortly after the incident, the broadcast continued, People magazine reported.

New York City Police said a “disorderly person” was inside 30 Rockefeller Center and that the investigation continues and represenatives with the “Today” show did not comment when asked by People. NBC News also did not provide a comment when asked by Variety.

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