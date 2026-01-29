Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has arrested Duane Fuller on warrants for trafficking fentanyl.

VSO executed a search warrant at Fuller’s place of business, Fuller’s Lawn Care & Pressure Washing in Orange City.

That’s where deputies recovered about 76 grams of fentanyl packaged in several plastic bags.

Fuller was later booked into the Volusia County Jail with no bond.

