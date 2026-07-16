Orange County passes tentative $8.9B budget amid Amendment 3 talk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners have passed a tentative $8.9 billion budget for the next fiscal year. The vote came after two days of conversation, where every department was asked to break down how a 10-percent budget cut could impact county services.

That ten percent budget reduction exercise was mandated by state law and comes ahead of a vote for property tax reform via Amendment 3, which will be on the November ballot.

Over the course of the discussions, every department in Orange County, ranging from Utilities to the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue, stated cuts would be required if voters approve the increased homestead exemptions via Amendment 3.

The ballot measure needs 60 percent approval to take effect, but would begin by increasing the exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, then to $250,000 in 2028.

Analysts say the proposal now on the ballot could save homeowners an average of $3,000 every year.

Local counties say they would begin to feel a budget impact in 2028 and have warned public safety services would not be exempt from potential cuts.

About 86 percent of Orange County Fire Rescue’s budget is funded via a fire Municipal Service Taxing Unit, or MSTU, a dedicated property tax paid by property owners in unincorporated Orange County.

The county said that, if approved, the ballot measure will reduce the fire department’s revenue by $46 million, or about 20 percent, beginning in 2028.

“We will scale down on every level of service. We may have to put restrictions on the type of calls we go to, but always try to preserve,” said Rios. “My commitment, my mission is always to preserve the core service of life safety.”

Rios said the revenue loss would impact the department’s ability to bring new fire stations to areas in East and West Orange County, where the chief said at least three new fire stations are needed. He said as a result, some communities could see increased response times.

Orange County Fire Chief Anthony Rios explained that the department’s tentative budget for fiscal year 2027 is $495.8 million.

It includes funding two new fire stations to reduce response times: Fire Station 31 in the Dr. Phillips area, and Fire Station 78 in Boggy Creek.

Meanwhile, Orange County Sheriff John Mina initially asked for a $508 million budget to hire 140 new positions, including deputies. He later lowered that amount to $470 million after meeting with Mayor Demings and other county leaders. Those meetings happened prior to Wednesday’s workshop.

“Knowing that Amendment 3 could be coming, we’re just trying to be sensitive to that,” Sheriff Mina said.

Orange County Commissioners told Channel 9 they wanted voters to understand the impacts of Amendment 3 would be far-reaching.

They also criticized prior characterizations by Florida chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia who has accused Orange County Government of wasteful spending, and audited the county back in August of 2025.

“If you find fluff, you let me know. Right? Because we’re talking about Fire Rescue, fire apparatus, the personnel, law enforcement. We’re talking about what we do with our storm water, our bridges. I do not want a volunteer bridge builder to be in charge of our bridges, so we need to be able to fund those things,” said Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson.

According to Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, Orange County was selected for an on-site audit to begin with, based on the DOGE team’s review of county spending.

Ingoglia claimed the county’s property tax collection and spending have increased more than 50 percent over the last 5 years, which he said outpaced population growth and inflation.

The county’s tentative $8.9 billion budget will be adopted after two public hearings. Those hearings are scheduled for September 10 and September 24th.

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