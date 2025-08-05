Doge will be at Orange County on Tuesday Morning

ORLANDO, Fla — Florida state auditors are preparing to dig deep into Orange County’s finances after property owners have seen their collective tax burden surge by $330 million annually over the past five years.

A letter sent to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings outlines the state’s plan to review county spending and determine whether taxpayer dollars have been handled responsibly.

“It’s not government’s money. It’s their money,” said newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, voicing frustration over what he called government overreach. “Taxpayers aren’t an endless piggy bank for pet projects.”

Ingoglia announced a rebranding of the state’s watchdog effort, previously called DOGE, now dubbed FOFA: the Florida Office for Fiscal Accountability.

State auditors will begin their review at 9 am Tuesday. But Orange County leaders say they’re confident in their spending, pointing not to tax rate increases, but to the county’s explosive population growth. In a statement, county officials said:

“Since 2020, Orange County has grown by approximately 81,000 residents — more than the total population of 29 out of Florida’s 67 counties.

With that growth has come a spike in emergency calls. First responder workloads are up 7–15%, according to officials.

The Orange County Sheriff is requesting a 12.5% budget increase .

is requesting a . Fire Rescue is asking for a 25% raise this year — a cost the county must factor into future budgets.

9 investigates Shannon Butler asked, “How do you give first responders what they need raises, equipment and still cut spending?” Ingoglia said, “The first role of government is to protect its people,” he replied.“That starts with making sure fire, police, and sheriff’s deputies are fully supported. But local governments must rethink how they approach property taxes.

Auditors will begin their work on Tuesday, and results could shape future state and local policies on taxation and spending.

Commissioner Kelly Semrad is expected to hold a news conference before doge arrives.

