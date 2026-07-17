Flock Cameras under fire over privacy concerns

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The backlash is growing over a popular law enforcement tool that agencies say is essential to fighting crime and keeping the public safe.

Privacy experts and politicians say Flock cameras violate civil rights and should be either banned or reviewed. GOP Gubernatorial Candidates James Fishback and Byron Donalds have made similar statements in recent days.

“Obviously, there’s some level of privacy you give up when you step outside your door,” said Orange County Commissioner Michael Scott. “But there should still be some level of privacy that you retain.”

Flock cameras capture still images of license plates and the vehicle’s make and model. That data is stored and accessible to law enforcement agencies for review. About 100,000 of those cameras are in more than 5,000 communities across the U.S.

“It’s the same thing as a deputy sheriff looking at your tag number and running that through the system,” said Orange County Sheriff John Mina. “There’s no privacy when you’re out driving on the roadways, and remember, driving is a privilege. It’s not a right.”

Flock officials have said the company follows the law, and it does not support the unauthorized use of its technology. But the backlash against the company is growing. 28 states have canceled contracts with Flock.

This week, Leon County officials pulled $440,000 in grant funding that would have expanded Flock technology in that area.

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