Florida officials warn invasive Peter’s rock agamas threaten native wildlife

ORLANDO, Fla. — Peter’s rock agamas, an invasive lizard species first documented in Florida in 1976, now have established populations across parts of Central and South Florida.

Wildlife officials say the lizards were likely introduced through the pet trade after animals escaped or were released.

Adult males can grow up to about 12 inches long and are easy to recognize by their bright orange or red heads, dark bodies and multicolored tails.

The lizards primarily eat insects but have also been observed feeding on snakes, other lizards, birds and small mammals.

Because of their size and high population densities, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they may threaten native insects and reptiles by preying on them and competing for resources.

Peter’s rock agamas are often found in residential and suburban areas, where they may be seen climbing fences, walls and trees.

FWC says established populations are likely too widespread to eradicate.

People can report nonnative wildlife sightings outside areas where the species is already established through the state’s reporting system.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group