Sanford firefighters accuse city leaders of freezing contract negotiations over pay dispute

SANFORD, Fla. — A dispute is growing between Sanford firefighters and city leaders as contract negotiations remain stalled nine months after the previous agreement expired.

The firefighters’ union says city officials are no longer willing to negotiate on a new contract, leaving firefighters waiting for a resolution on issues including pay.

In a post on Facebook, the union said firefighters are continuing to fight for better wages but claimed the city has placed a freeze on negotiations.

The union also says other city employees have received raises during the same period, while firefighters remain without a new agreement.

The two sides will need to reach an agreement before a new contract can take effect and resolve the ongoing dispute between firefighters and the city.

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