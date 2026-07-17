Meet Dragonfly: NASA’s revolutionary flying robot searching for life on Saturn’s moon Titan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A one-of-a-kind spacecraft designed to search for signs of life beyond Earth is getting closer to its historic journey.

NASA’s Dragonfly is a nuclear-powered rotorcraft that will launch from Kennedy Space Center before making its way to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon.

Unlike any spacecraft sent before it, Dragonfly will be able to fly through Titan’s thick atmosphere, moving from location to location as it studies the moon’s surface.

The mission is designed to explore Titan’s environment and look for chemical clues that could help scientists understand whether the conditions needed for life exist there.

Dragonfly is still under construction, with components being built by teams around the world before being assembled into the final spacecraft.

Engineers are continuing work on the rotorcraft as NASA prepares for one of its most ambitious planetary exploration missions.

The spacecraft is currently scheduled to launch in 2028.

After its journey across the solar system, Dragonfly is expected to arrive at Titan in 2034 and begin exploring the distant moon.

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