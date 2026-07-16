Tallahassee USPS clerk arrested for grand theft and mail theft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 43-year-old Tallahassee postal clerk was arrested Friday on grand theft and mail theft charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Napeaches Blair stole cash and gift cards from customers while working behind the counter at a Tallahassee post office.

The investigation began in April after the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General provided FDLE with information about suspected mail theft.

Mail fraud arrest

“Whether it is connecting with loved ones who are far away or ensuring important and sensitive information is transported safely, the postal system is a crucial component of our lives,” Tallahassee Special Agent in Charge Keith Wilmer said.

FDLE said an undercover investigation confirmed that Blair stole cash and gift cards from customers while working behind the counter at a Tallahassee post office.

“Manipulating the U.S. mail system will never be tolerated in Florida, and FDLE will investigate any crimes that affect that system,” Wilmer said.

The investigation remains active. Channel 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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