Mount Dora utility director elected president of statewide electric association

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora Electric Utility Director Steve Langley has been elected president of the Florida Municipal Electric Association’s board of directors.

Members selected Langley during the association’s annual conference in Palm Beach.

Langley has worked for the City of Mount Dora since 2017 and currently serves as assistant city manager and electric utility director. He has led the city’s electric utility since 2019.

Before joining Mount Dora, Langley spent more than 30 years with the Orlando Utilities Commission. His work included managing the transition of St. Cloud’s electric distribution system and overseeing emergency response operations during several hurricanes.

“I am honored by the confidence my colleagues have placed in me to lead this organization,” Langley said.

Other officers named to the board include Tony Guillen of Tallahassee Electric & Gas Utility as president-elect, Ricky Erixton of JEA as vice president and Jamie England of Winter Park as secretary-treasurer.

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