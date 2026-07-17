Ocala Electric Utility earns FMEA’s first Utility Award of Excellence

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Electric Utility has received the Florida Municipal Electric Association’s first Utility Award of Excellence.

The award was presented during the association’s annual conference in Palm Beach and recognizes public utilities for reliability, safety, innovation and community service.

The association cited Ocala Electric Utility’s system reliability, workplace safety, industry education and mutual-aid work. It also highlighted the utility’s City Path Training Academy, which introduces students and young adults to careers in the utility industry.

“OEU exemplifies excellence through an unwavering commitment to reliability, safety and community engagement,” FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly said.

The Florida Municipal Electric Association represents 33 public power communities serving more than 4 million residential and business customers across the state.

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