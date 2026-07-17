NSB marine officer, boater save elderly man who fell into water after medical emergency

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach police marine officer and a nearby boater helped rescue an elderly man Wednesday afternoon after he suffered a medical emergency and fell into the water while aboard a boat anchored on a sandbar.

According to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Marine Officer Van Dusen responded around 3:20 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning.

When Officer Van Dusen arrived, the officer and a Good Samaritan boater recovered the unresponsive man from the water and brought him aboard the police department’s patrol vessel.

Officer Van Dusen immediately transported the man to U.S. Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon, while the Good Samaritan performed CPR.

Emergency crews from Volusia County Beach Safety and the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department continued life-saving efforts before the man was taken to a local hospital.

The police department credited the quick actions of the Good Samaritan and the coordinated response among multiple agencies for helping during the emergency.

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