Marion County man accused of posing as teenage girl to solicit explicit content from boys

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies said he posed online as a teenage girl and communicated with underage boys.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Logan Litton was charged with three counts of using a computer to solicit a child, six counts of directing a sexual performance by a child and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The investigation began July 12 after deputies learned possible child sexual abuse material had been found on Litton’s phone.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Litton had given a woman permission to access the phone for bank account information after his July 10 arrest on a domestic battery charge. While searching the phone, she found sexually explicit messages between Litton and a teenage boy.

Investigators said Litton portrayed himself as a 17- or 18-year-old girl named Cassandra.

During an interview at the Marion County Jail, Litton admitted using several websites to pose as a teenage girl and communicate with boys between 16 and 18, and sometimes as young as 14, deputies said.

Litton told investigators he had communicated with about five underage boys and that most had sent child sexual abuse material to his phone, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A forensic review of the phone also uncovered explicit conversations with three boys between 12 and 14, investigators said.

Deputies said Litton, while posing as Cassandra, directed the juveniles to perform sexual acts, record the activity and send it to him.

Litton remains at the Marion County Jail without bond. Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melvin Coates at 352-368-3586.

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