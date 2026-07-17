NASA Administrator donates $500K to support Astronaut Scholarship Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of space explorers has received a major donation from NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

Isaacman donated $500,000 to the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, which provides scholarships and support to college students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, known as STEM fields.

The foundation helps students who hope to make contributions in fields that could shape the future of space exploration and innovation.

Isaacman said the investment will help prepare the next generation of astronauts, including those who will be part of the Artemis generation and beyond.

The donation comes as NASA continues its efforts to inspire and train future explorers who could take part in upcoming missions to the Moon and eventually Mars.

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