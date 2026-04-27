Suspect arrested after shots-fired call triggers large police response over weekend

Update: Monday 04/27 2:30 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is providing updates on a substantial police presence at an Orlando apartment complex reported over the weekend.

Police stated that on April 25, at approximately 5:01 p.m., they responded to a call on Bent Pine Drive. No injuries were reported, and one suspect has been taken into custody.

This investigation remains ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 for updates on this developing story.

Heavy police presence at Orlando apartment complex under investigation

Channel 9 crews are monitoring breaking news in Orange County concerning a significant police presence at an Orlando apartment complex, as eyewitnesses describe a scene.

Our team is currently en route to the scene to gather more information about the significant police activity.

We have contacted the Orlando Police Department and will provide additional updates as they become available.

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