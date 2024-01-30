Officials warn fans of scams ahead of NFL’s Pro Bowl Games in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games are happening this weekend in Orlando, officials warn consumers about buying counterfeit merchandise.

Homeland Security Investigations Orlando is working with the National Intellectual Property Right Coordination Center to bring awareness.

HSI said criminals could exploit fans at major sporting events with fake jerseys, hats and other merchandise.

The IPR Center launched Operation Team Player to target sellers who commit these crimes.

From February 2020 through February 2021, they seized over 267,000 items.

Here are a few tips from HIS for sports fans to avoid scams:

Shop at trusted retail locations.

Be cautious when shopping online. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Consumers should use caution before buying expensive items from unfamiliar online sellers.

Look out for ripped tags, poor quality, sloppy stitching, or irregular markings on apparel.

Check your online bank statements. Record purchases and copies of confirmation pages and compare them to bank statements.

Event tickets should only be purchased from established and trusted ticket retailers.

