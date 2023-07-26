NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Since the four-year run (2017-2020) of what was once known as the NFL Pro Bowl, the structure of the weeklong event has changed drastically.

The NFL’s best players no longer play in a full-contact game. Now it’s all about having fun competing in skills challenges, obstacle courses, dodgeball, etc.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Fortunately, for Orlando, the event is officially returning to City Beautiful.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO, Steve Hogan and NFL Vice President of Event Strategy, Matthew Shapiro made the announcement on Tuesday at a press conference at Camping World Stadium.

Read: LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice

The NFL Pro Bowl games will be played on Feb. 4, 2024.

Peyton and Eli Manning will return as head coaches of the AFC and NFC teams.

Read: Crew-7 mission delayed at Kennedy Space Center

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group