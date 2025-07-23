Man arrested after fleeing stolen vehicle and unlawfully entering Mercy Drive apartment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a man was arrested on Monday after trying to escape from a stolen vehicle and unlawfully entering an apartment on Mercy Drive.

Deputy Fitzgerald responded as backup at around 2:27 PM. Following the stop-sticking of the stolen vehicle, Jaylen King ran on foot and entered a nearby apartment complex.

“Jaylen was telling everyone in the apartment not to say anything or call the police, ‘or else’,” according to the apartment owner, as captured on Deputy Fitzgerald’s body-worn camera.

Detective Jeremy Harris chased King into the apartment complex at 1462 Mercy Drive, activating lights and siren while wearing his vest.

Once the apartment building was secured, deputies obtained permission to search apartments 42 to 44, but King was not present in any of them. When approaching apartment 41, deputies heard voices inside and identified themselves as members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

After some time, King exited apartment 41 and was handcuffed without resistance. The residents of the apartment, who seemed hysterical, claimed they did not know King.

The apartment owner reported that her door was unlocked when King entered quickly and closed it behind him. King did not carry any weapons or hit anyone, but he refused to let anyone leave the apartment.

King faces charges of burglary of an occupied residence, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer without violence.

