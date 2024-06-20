‘It’s alive!’: Universal Orlando reveals Dark Universe details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is releasing more details about one of its immersive worlds at Universal Epic Universe with intense thrills.

The newest theme park’s land will bring timeless monsters to the present, including Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein.

Guests can enjoy the iconic stories through attractions, shops, restaurants and character meet & greets.

Dark Universe will take visitors through Darkmoor, a ravaged village within the land, and offer one-of-a-kind family fun and entertainment.

When people enter the portal, they will feel the “dark energy” of the monster experiments and see a glimpse of Frankenstein Manor.

Here are the other attractions and experiences at Dark Universe:

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment - Universal’s state-of-the-art dark ride takes guests deep into Frankenstein Manor. Dr. Victoria Frankenstein shows off an experiment to control Dracula, but it all goes wrong when the monsters are released. Guests will try to avoid The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Brides of Dracula and other monsters on the intense roller coaster.

- Universal’s state-of-the-art dark ride takes guests deep into Frankenstein Manor. Dr. Victoria Frankenstein shows off an experiment to control Dracula, but it all goes wrong when the monsters are released. Guests will try to avoid The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Brides of Dracula and other monsters on the intense roller coaster. Curse of the Werewolf - In the Guild of Mystics, a seer will warn guests they “bear the mark of the werewolf.” Then, they will board a wagon and venture into the forest on this spinning family roller coaster to escape the werewolves.

- In the Guild of Mystics, a seer will warn guests they “bear the mark of the werewolf.” Then, they will board a wagon and venture into the forest on this spinning family roller coaster to escape the werewolves. Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience - Skilled artists converted Dr. Pretorius’ lab into a parlor to help guests of all ages become “fashionably monstrous,” complete with face paint and temporary tattoos.

- Skilled artists converted Dr. Pretorius’ lab into a parlor to help guests of all ages become “fashionably monstrous,” complete with face paint and temporary tattoos. Meet the Monsters - Something is always looming in the shadows. Still, eerie creatures are ready to greet children and adults around the park, like Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, Ygor, The Invisible Man and a talented musician with monster stories.

- Something is always looming in the shadows. Still, eerie creatures are ready to greet children and adults around the park, like Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, Ygor, The Invisible Man and a talented musician with monster stories. Das Stakehaus —Darkmoor’s most ominous restaurant features the village’s history and is run by vampire “familiars.” Guests can feast on kebabs, burgers, and sandwiches.

—Darkmoor’s most ominous restaurant features the village’s history and is run by vampire “familiars.” Guests can feast on kebabs, burgers, and sandwiches. The Burning Blade Tavern - Monster hunters turned an old fiery mill into a hangout with a menu of burgers, wings, bratwurst, pretzels, and specialty beverages. Guests can see the display of monster heads deemed as “trophies.”

Guests can see the display of monster heads deemed as “trophies.” De Lacey’s Cottage - A food stand that symbolizes the original Frankenstein’s Monster filled with snacks and cool treats will be next to Frankenstein Manor.

Guests can also purchase limited-time Dark Universe merchandise at Universal Orlando CityWalk.

The apparel, accessories and other items are available at the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center and on its website.

Universal Epic Universe is set to open in 2025.

