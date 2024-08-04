‘Heroes and Villains’ Themed Disney Destiny Sets Sail for Legendary Family Vacations in 2025

FORT FLAUDERDALE, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line’s new ship, the “Disney Destiny” is set to set sail in November 2025.

The Disney Destiny, which docks out of Ft. Lauderdale, travels to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas on four- and five-night cruises.

The 15-deck ship draws inspiration from Disney’s most iconic heroes and villains to give cruisegoers and Disney fans alike the most immersive experience.

Read: Tropical Storm Debby live updates: System expected to strengthen into hurricane

From dining experiences with Spider-Man making an appearance, to bars and lounges themed by movies and characters like Pirates of the Caribbean, there’s something for all ages.

Bookings for the cruise are open to the public on Sept. 12, 2024.

Read: Tracking Debby: How to stay informed if your power goes out

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group