Depuites: Suspect arrested in St. Cloud shooting death

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a suspect after a shooting incident that resulted in someone’s death.

Investigators said on April 11, they responded to reports of a shooting involving a car at 5035 Kellchris Lane in St. Cloud.

Deputies said they found 19-year-old Nekko Herrera in the car, and he was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

The sheriff’s office said another person suffered gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Invergators said on April 12, the 9th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Herrear’s death a homicide, and said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

On May 13, the sheriff’s office said with the help of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Orvill Osorio-Ortiz, and are charging him with first-degree premeditated murder.

