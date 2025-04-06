Former 'America's Most Wanted' predator asking for bond

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A former ‘America’s Most Wanted’ predator who was hunted by his own daughters for over a year is asking a judge for a bond.

Davie Albarran is accused of molesting a young family member in 2022 when the young girl reported the incident to the family.

Albarrans own daughters then began a search that lasted 450 days and appeared on the America’s Most Wanted TV show.

He was eventually caught in February 2024 after a tip led police to Albarran’s hiding place in Polk County.

His attorney argues that the only thing keeping Albarran in jail right now is hearsay, and he is asking for a bond.

