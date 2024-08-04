Tropical Storm Debby: Rain bands and isolated tornados

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As expected, Debby is strengthening and may become a strong Cat1, even a Cat2 by landfall on Monday morning.

There’s also a ‘slight’ chance for it to get even stronger, but Channel 9 will be monitoring for rapid intensification.

The track is still west of Central Florida, but we’ll have increasing outer squally rain bands and isolated tornado threat Sunday into Monday.

Sunday

The core of the storm is to the west, it will be a very tropical environment.

Those that get the rain bands could get 3+ inches of rain, and a tornado risk.

Sunday Night

Increased amount of rain band and tornado risk.

There will be heavier rain in Marion, Sumter, Lake and Polk counties.

Certified Meteorologist Brian Shields said these counties will passably see tropical storm conditions

Monday mid-Morning

This makes landfall in the Big Bend possibly as a cat2 hurricane, winds over 100mph are possible.

We will have some stronger rain bands in our western zones.

This will be our most active time into the afternoon.

Monday Afternoon to Tuesday

With Debby to the north, we’ll see some feeder bands – which will still continue to give us a flood risk and tornado threat. I’m most concerned about the tornado threat.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

