WATCH: National Hurricane Center chats in depth with Channel 9 about TS Debby

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby officially formed in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

There are a lot of questions about how Debby might progress between now and an expected landfall sometime on Monday.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger caught up with National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome for an in-depth discussion about the storm.

READ: Tropical Storm Debby has formed, expected to become a hurricane before Monday landfall

They chatted about what makes Debby unique, the storm’s possible strength upon landfall, and the impacts across other parts of Florida.

Click the video below to watch Waldenberger’s interview with Rhome.

WATCH: NHC deputy director chats in depth with George Waldenberger about TS Debby (George Waldenberger, WFTV.com/WFTV)

