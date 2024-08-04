Tropical Storm Debby has formed, expected to become a hurricane before Monday landfall

8 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Debby hasn’t strengthened any since 5 p.m., but it will in the next 24 hours.

A position update at 8pm puts it at about 100 mi WSW of Key West, Florida and about 270 miles South of Tampa, Florida.

A pair of hurricane hunters are investigating Debby now.

We’ll have an update at 11 p.m. based on their findings.

5 p.m.

Tropical Storm Debby has now formed.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall on Monday around Florida’s Big Bend area, meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for the Florida Gulf coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River.

1:53 p.m.

Tropical Depression 4 is now near Havana, Cuba and beginning to move into the southeastern Gulf.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for part of the Florida Keys, including Key West, Seven Mile Bridge.

Still expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Debby by tonight or overnight.

While track is west and northwest of Orlando, heavy areas of rain tomorrow may continue on and off for a few more days.

Also watching tornado risk tomorrow afternoon and night.

8 a.m.

The track has been shifting more to the west. That is better news for us in Central Florida.

Tropical Depression 4 should become Tropical Storm Debby on Sunday morning.

With the westerly shift, it will stay over the warm water of the Gulf even longer, making it more likely to become a hurricane before making landfall.

Landfall looks to be around the Big Bend area on Monday morning, similar to Hurricane Idalia last year.

In Central Florida, we’ll get some far outer rain bands this afternoon, scattered afternoon storms.

Sunday will be hot and humid.

The core of the storm is to the west, in the Gulf.

Central Florida will not get all-day rain.

Rather, we get on-and-off rain squalls from the rain bands, mainly later in the day.

It will be a very tropical environment. Those who get the rain bands could get three or more inches of rain, and there is a risk of tornadoes.

Sunday night will have an increased amount of rain bands and tornado risk.

Monday morning, the storm will make landfall in the Big Bend.

We will have some stronger rain bands in our western zones. This will be our most active time.

Monday afternoon and Tuesday the storm will be to the north, we’ll see some feeder bands – which will still continue to give us a flood risk and tornado threat.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

