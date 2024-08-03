Live updates: 3 deputies shot at Lake County home

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple deputies have been shot in Lake County. Watch Eyewitness News and scroll below for live updates:

10:25 p.m. update

Lake County Fire Rescue tells Channel 9 that two Lake County deputies were taken to Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford.

The condition of the third deputy is unknown at this time.

Read: Potential Tropical Cyclone 4: Tropical storm watches issued for 3 Central Florida counties

3 deputies shot at Lake County home The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Eustis, where two deputies have been shot. (WFTV)

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell is headed to the shooting scene.

Channel 9 has multiple crews at that scene, gathering more information.

County Road 439 is blocked off by crime scene tape in the area.

Multiple nearby law enforcement agencies are assisting in the response, including the Eustis, Groveland and Mount Dora police departments.

Watch live updates on Eyewitness News.

See a map of the scene below:

3 deputies shot at Lake County home The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Eustis, where two deputies have been shot. (WFTV)

Earlier story

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Unincorporated Eustis, where multiple deputies have been shot.

The shooting happened Friday evening on Brookside Drive near Eustis.

There were reports of multiple shots fired at the scene.

Read: Potential Tropical Cyclone 4: Tropical storm watches issued for 3 Central Florida counties

The conditions of the deputies are unknown currently.

It is not known what the deputies were doing at when the shooting occurred.

Read: Firefighter becomes sixth shark bite victim in Volusia County

WFTV has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you the latest information as we receive it.

The scene is unsecured are per Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Read: 9 Investigates: Family questions how Orange County inmate died in custody

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group