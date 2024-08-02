Track shows tropical disturbance could impact Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is preparing for possible tropical conditions arriving over the weekend.

The latest forecast data shows that Invest 97L could develop into a named system and impact Florida by Sunday.

Central Florida may see tropical storm conditions on Sunday and Sunday night.

That means some areas don’t get much, while others get stuck in some gusty rain bands, and that could lead to flooding and even some downed branches.

Some parts of Central Florida could see wind gusts over 40 mph and 2 to 5 inches of rain.

If the system develops into a named storm, it will be called Debby.

The latest track has the system coming onshore anywhere from Tampa up to the Big Bend on Sunday evening, then pulling offshore Monday Morning and moving off the coast of Georgia.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

