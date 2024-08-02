Central Florida prepares for possible impacts from tropical disturbance

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many in Central Florida are preparing for possible topical conditions over the weekend.

Several cities around our area will be offering sandbags to help residents prepare for possible flooding.

Local businesses are encouraging people to get supplies now to help prepare for severe weather.

At one local Ace Hardware store, shelves are emptying as residents stock up on supplies.

“Some people kind of freak out a little bit and buy up everything. We like to just buy things throughout the year,” said shopper Earl Nolle.

While some are taking it in stride, others are feeling the pressure.

Seminole County officials are also closely watching the developing system.

While the county’s Emergency Operations Center isn’t activated yet, preparations are underway.

“We’ve worked to stage, put staff on standby, critical facilities on standby in the event we have to react quickly to something,” said Steven Lerner with Seminole County Emergency Management

