9 Investigates: Family questions how Orange County inmate died in custody

Orange County, Fla. — The family of an Orange County inmate who died in custody is speaking out.

They said they still don’t know how 37-year-old Jean Joseph died over a week ago.

Authorities are still working to answer that question too. So far, foul play has not been ruled out.

9 Investigates broke the story on WFTV Tonight July 22.

Investigative Reporter Ashlyn Webb spoke with Joseph’s family who said they have several unanswered questions - beginning with why he was in jail in the first place.

Shatovia Dukes, the mother of Joseph’s child, said he was a family man who for years promoted events around Orlando.

Read: Potential Tropical Cyclone 4: Tropical storm watches issued for 3 Central Florida counties

“Jean was a person who was very vibrant, very lively. You would go into any club in Orlando, and you would hear his name. That’s just how much the DJs loved him. He always took care of his family, his mother,” Duke said.

She added that it wasn’t until the last couple years that Joseph started showing signs of a mental health struggle. Dukes said he refused help.

“So, it’s like to have a strong person like him go from working hard every day to this decline was hard to watch,” Dukes said.

Orlando Police officers found Joseph pouring water on his head at a MetroWest apartment complex July 18.

Earlier, Joseph was reportedly throwing water at residents.

Read: Officials investigate Orange County inmate’s death

The report stated he would go from yelling towards officers to holding a boxer’s stance at them with fists up.

Officers even noted in the report twice that Joseph was showing signs of mental health issues.

In these situations, officers can baker act a person and turn them over to mental health care professionals.

But in this case, Joseph was booked in the Orange County Jail on charges including disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

“Why would you not take him to Lakeside or again an observation cell for 24 to 72 hours? They do it all the time,” Dukes said. “For me it that’s negligence, that’s just lazy.”

Dukes’ questions whether there was a lack of communication about Joseph’s mental state when corrections staff booked him.

Read: Orange County inmate dies two days after arrest

According to a statement from the jail, it was roughly 48 hours after his arrest that he was being moved to an observation cell. This is when the incident happened that led to his death.

Staff say he was talking incoherently and throwing water on his cell mate.

Corrections staff tried to move him to an observation cell, but staff said he started harming himself.

“As many as time as he had an episode, he’s never harmed himself or anyone for that matter. And so, for them to say he harmed himself, it just didn’t make sense,” Dukes said.

In response, staff used what they called various “defensive tactic techniques” to prevent him from harming himself or anyone else.

But once they restrained him, they found several injuries they said were “self-inflicted.”

Read: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

Joseph died at a hospital later that day.

“How could that be? Like, there’s no way he was just arrested for a disorderly conduct. How does that warrant death?” Dukes said.

Dukes said the family has been calling all agencies involved, trying to learn more on how he died, but have gotten no answers.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said there’s been no determination as of now whether Joseph died by homicide.

Orange County Corrections did not comment when 9 Investigates asked if there was ever an attempt prior to July 20 to place Joseph in an observation cell.

The agency also did not comment on what defensive tactic techniques were used by staff on Joseph.

The agency said there is an active internal investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group