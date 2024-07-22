Officials investigate Orange County inmate’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died in custody after being relocated to an observation cell, the Orange County Corrections said.

On Saturday, Jean Joseph acted erratically, including talking incoherently and throwing water on his cellmate, and then he was moved.

Officials said that once he knew he was being relocated, he still harmed himself.

According to the county, staff used defensive techniques to stop him from injuring himself or others.

Some workers were hurt after trying to stop Joseph, county officials said.

Staff then notified Corrections Health Services and the Orange County Fire Department, who took Joseph to the hospital.

He died later that day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner are investigating the cause of his death.

