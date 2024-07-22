Woman dies after being hit by boat propeller in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials are investigating after a deadly boating incident in Lake County.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the death happened after a woman fell from a boat over the weekend.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on a pontoon boat on the Ocklawaha River near Nelson’s Fish Camp.

Read: Police: Man, 22, shot to death in Sanford while trying to sell headphones

Officials said the woman was one of eight people aboard the vessel, and she was injured after she went overboard.

FWC said the boat’s propeller injured the woman after she fell into the water.

Read: Woman stabbed inside Florida airport appears to be unprovoked attack, police say

The woman was rushed from the scene and died from her injuries on the way to a hospital.

Officials said they are actively investigating the death.

Read: Florida warns residents about spike in gift card scams

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group