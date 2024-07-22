Florida warns residents about spike in gift card scams

ORLANDO, Fla. — State officials are warning Florida residents about a spike in gift card scams.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said criminals use the gift cards because they are hard to track.

He also adds no legitimate business or government agency will ever ask you to pay in gift cards.

“Scam artists will stop at nothing to separate you from your hard-earned money, and gift card scams are one of their latest tricks,” Patronis said.

The Federal Trade Commission said the scams resulted in $217 million in losses last year.

