Panera Bread to cut jobs in Orlando, close facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Panera Bread will close its fresh dough facility in Orlando and cut jobs.

The company — part of St. Louis-based Panera Brands — said in a May 15 notice to the state that it would close the distribution site July 14 and cut 114 jobs. The location produces the dough used to bake bagels, cookies and bread at the chain’s restaurants.

“All affected employees have been notified in writing of the permanent facility closure and of the termination of their employment effective between July 23 and July 25,” the letter states. “Panera is offering all affected employees a severance package as well as outplacement services.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group