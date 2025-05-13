Threat made to Clermont Christian school

CLERMONT, Fla. — Family Christian Center School has confirmed there was a threat made by a student Monday.

In a letter to parents, school hear Aaron Gonzalez said the administration was notified about the threat after school.

Clermont police were notified, but it is not yet known if the student was arrested. WFTV has reached out to the police department for more information.

Gonzalez said the student was not on campus Tuesday.

Extra security was on campus as a precaution, and all students were kept indoors for recess and physical education.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group