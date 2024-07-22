Woman stabbed inside Florida airport appears to be unprovoked attack, police say

MIAMI, Fla. — A man is under arrest after police say he stabbed a woman and tried to throw her over a balcony at Miami International Airport.

This happened Saturday night and caused a panic inside the airport.

The victim was rushed to a Miami hospital in critical condition.

Doctors said they expect the woman to survive.

Investigators aren’t sure why the man attacked the woman and said it appeared to be unprovoked.

