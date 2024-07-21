‘I feel for the families’: Lake County residents evacuated after ground depression

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — At least two families in Lake County have no home after a massive ground depression opened up late Saturday.

It happened on Compass Rose Lane in Groveland.

The crater, about 20 ft and 10 ft wide and 8 ft deep, has created concern among neighbors. “I feel for the families,” said Mike Greene, who lives nearby. “I heard about it last night. I saw the lights and the firefighters in and out of this area.”

Most of the damage was caused to one house, which has now been condemned.

At least one more home was evacuated preemptively, for safety reasons. “I was expecting them to tell us to leave too,” said Gary Smith, who lives one house over from the depression.

Red Cross assisted one of the families who were forced out of their home.

The city of Groveland offered hotel rooms to house those who were displaced. “Our priority is to ensure the residents are ok,” said Jenn Clutts with the City of Groveland.

So far, there’s no indication that the families will be able to come back to either of the houses, although a geoengineering inspection is expected to begin on Monday.

