Orlando nightlife faces financial challenges with restrictions and tariffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando bars are facing new financial challenges between the city’s new restrictions and tariffs on alcohol.

While it might look like a typical Friday night in downtown Orlando with people enjoying an end of week cocktail, some say things aren’t the same.

“It was booming. A lot of different things open, a lot of things to do,” said Deandre Barksdale.

Orlando City Council put restrictions on bars including how close one bar could be to another, and an alcohol permit for sales after midnight. Adding to an already financial strain. Deandre Barksdale says it’s putting a chokehold on tourism.

“I get they want to make things safer, and make it more of an attraction, but if you take out the bars, take out the lounges, what is there to be attracted to. That’s what people want, to come out and have fun,” said Barksdale.

On top of that, President Donald Trump’s tariff on imported liquor and beer is packing a punch. Some bars are going up on prices.

“I feel like Corona’s you used to could get for five bucks, and now I’m paying seven or eight at the same place,” said Madeline Perras.

Some people say they’re already feeling the hole in their wallet.

“Going out we used to be able to have a good night and spend like maybe $30 or $40,” said Lexi Gilmore.

I was going to say $50. Now it’s like $100 if you want to get a couple drinks. Especially mixed drinks,” said Mackenzie Rice.

The higher prices are keeping people home rather than spending a night on the town.

“I have to pregame more at home because I can’t have a good time out at the bar because it’s too expensive,” said Gilmore.

When it comes to the restrictions bars now have, a group of bars is involved in a lawsuit with the city.

The city says it hopes to continue to collaborate with businesses to make safety a shared commitment.

