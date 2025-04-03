Florida deputy killed in the line of duty while responding to trespasser at store

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Florida’s Panhandle has died after being shot in the line of duty.
It happened Wednesday in Walton County.
Investigators say the deputy was responding to a trespassing call at a store.
At some point, Deputy Will May and the suspect both opened fire on each other.
May and the suspect both died after the deputy-involved shooting.
Gov. Ron DeSantis released a statement on social media saying, “Casey DeSantis and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Will May, who was killed yesterday in the line of duty. He died a hero protecting others and stopping a dangerous assailant. We pray for his wife and children and remember him for his bravery and service.”
May is survived by a wife and two kids.
