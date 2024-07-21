Ground depression in Lake County causes home evacuations in neighborhood

GROVELAND, Fla. — A ground depression has surfaced on Campus Rose Drive in Groveland, according to Lake County officials.

The depression is causing three homes in the Groveland neighborhood to be evacuated.

Two out of three were evacuated out of precaution, according to officials.

The depression is approximately 20 by 10 feet and is 8 feet deep.

The area is being roped off and the depression is under investigation.

