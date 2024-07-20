Deputies: 1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Davenport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a single-vehicle crash near Davenport on Friday resulted in the death of one person and injuries to three others.

Deputies said the crash happened around 7:54 p.m. on North Ridge Trail and Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigations.

The sheriffs said during the investigation, they found that a 2024 Nissan sedan left the roadway at a 90-degree corner while speeding.

Deputies said that the car went over a guardrail, through a fence, and hit a tree.

According to a social media post, 39-year-old Alicia Carmona of Jacksonville was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Carmona’s two children, a 15-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were injured and were taken to a hospital and have been reported to be in stable condition.

Deputies said the 36-year-old driver, Tiffany Alexander West of Orlando, was taken to a hospital with facial fractures.

The sheriff’s office Traffic Homicide Investigations said West showed signs of impairment, and a blood sample was obtained for testing.

The sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation, and criminal charges are expected.

