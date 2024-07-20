Deputies: 1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Davenport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a single-vehicle crash near Davenport on Friday resulted in the death of one person and injuries to three others.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Deputies said the crash happened around 7:54 p.m. on North Ridge Trail and Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigations.
The sheriffs said during the investigation, they found that a 2024 Nissan sedan left the roadway at a 90-degree corner while speeding.
Deputies said that the car went over a guardrail, through a fence, and hit a tree.
Read: Standoff ends: Man killed after holding child hostage, Orange County deputies say
According to a social media post, 39-year-old Alicia Carmona of Jacksonville was ejected from the car and died at the scene.
Carmona’s two children, a 15-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were injured and were taken to a hospital and have been reported to be in stable condition.
Deputies said the 36-year-old driver, Tiffany Alexander West of Orlando, was taken to a hospital with facial fractures.
Read: Woman dies after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
The sheriff’s office Traffic Homicide Investigations said West showed signs of impairment, and a blood sample was obtained for testing.
The sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation, and criminal charges are expected.
Speed and impairment suspected factors in fatal crash near Davenport— Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) July 20, 2024
A single-vehicle crash near Davenport on Friday, July 19, 2024, resulted in the death of one person, and injuries to three others.
The crash occurred at around 7:54 pm on North Ridge Trail, and is being… pic.twitter.com/k9uNYkzb2S
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group