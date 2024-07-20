Standoff ends: Man killed after holding child hostage, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An hours-long standoff between an Orange County man and deputies ends with one dead and another one severely hurt, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy-involved shooting ended Friday night on Colony Oaks Lane in Pine Hills.

OCSO said around 5 p.m., deputies responded to 6809 Colony Oaks Lane, where a man had shot and stabbed the mother of his child.

Deputies said the suspect remained inside the house with the child and a gun and refused to surrender.

Read: Standoff ends: One woman shot in domestic shooting, Orange County deputies say

Investigators said they negotiated with the suspect for several hours, but he refused to surrender while continuing to hold his child hostage.

OCSO said SWAT officers breached the door and saw the suspect holding the child as a shield with the gun in his hand, and fearing for the safety of the child; they shot and killed the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said the child was unharmed in this incident, and the mother is in critical condition at the hospital.

Read: Woman dies after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

Once that process is completed, OCSO said it will conduct its own internal investigation.

OSCO said the deputies who fired their weapons are on temporary, paid administrative leave pending the initial FDLE review.

Deputies still on the scene after a standoff ended with a man killed last night. Right now, a woman is in hospital critical condition. No IDs have been released so far @WFTV pic.twitter.com/v54yztWrSH — Geovany Dias (@Geovanydias01) July 20, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group