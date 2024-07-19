Woman dies after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in her 40s has died following a shooting in Orange County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies received the call around 3:50 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies discovered the woman who was shot.

Investigators said she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

No other details were provided about the incident.

