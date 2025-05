COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County sheriff confirms a 2-year-old was shot Tuesday.

While details are still scarce, the sheriff said it happened in Cocoa.

WFTV has a crew en route and is gathering more information. Check back on this breaking story.

We will have live updates on air at 4,5 and 6. Click here to watch.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group