Brevard County man has just become $1 million richer by playing Gold Rush

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Douglas Marbry, hailing from Melbourne, joyfully claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after turning $20 into $1 million with his winning ticket in the Gold Rush scratch-off game.

“I’ve been playing the Florida Lottery since the very beginning,” Marbry said.

Marbry joyfully accepted his winnings in a single payment, amounting to an impressive total of $640,000.00. The winning ticket is presented below.

Brevard County man wins $1 million The Florida Lottery announced that Douglas Marbry from Brevard County has won $1 million playing the Gold Rush scratch-off. (The Florida Lottery/The Florida Lottery)

Marbry continues, “Winning now means more than it would have years ago. The timing is just right.” He purchased his winning ticket from Circle K at 4001 N. Wickham Road in Melbourne.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Also, since they began, Scratch-Off games have given away over $66.9 billion in prizes, helped create 2,350 millionaires and contributed more than $20.09 billion to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

