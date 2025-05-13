Miami Hurricanes football player involved in car crash that killed 3, including 2 children

LARGO, Fla. — A Miami Hurricanes football player was hurt in a car accident that killed three people, including two children.

Police say 20-year-old Adarius Hayes crashed Saturday in Largo, which is near St. Pete.

Two boys in the vehicle that he collided with, 4 and 10 years old, died.

As did the 78-year-old driver.

Hayes was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating.

They say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

