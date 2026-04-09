Six face federal drug charges in Tampa area fentanyl cases

TAMPA, Fla. — Six people, including a federal inmate and a Cuban nationa, are facing federal drug trafficking charges after investigators say they were involved in separate fentanyl distribution conspiracies in the Tampa area.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, two newly unsealed indictments allege the defendants conspired to distribute large amounts of fentanyl on multiple occasions across the region.

Federal prosecutors said each defendant, if convicted on all counts, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and could face up to life behind bars.

Those charged include:

Theophilus Santroy Williams, 43, of Tampa

Maurice Labrone Copeland, 43, of Tampa

Edward Verdi-Bruno, 33, currently housed at Federal Correctional Institution Coleman

Daniel Dayan Hernandez-Hernandez, 34, identified as a Cuban national

Roshard Dawayne Lewis, 41, of Port Richey

Journey Lynn Harding, 24, of Tampa

Investigators said the cases involve allegations of distributing or possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, with some defendants also facing attempted distribution charges.

Authorities have not released additional details about how the fentanyl was allegedly moved or whether the two indictments are directly connected beyond operating in the same federal district.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Federal prosecutors noted that an indictment is a formal accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group