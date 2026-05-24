Lake Community Arts expands opportunities for young singers and teachers

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Community Arts recently presented its spring concert, “I Hear America Singing!” to more than 800 enthusiastic attendees. The inspiring evening featured performances by the more than 100-voice Lake Community Choir and the new Children Sing! choir, celebrating the patriotic American spirit.

Lake Community Arts is developing a summer camp for children entering first to sixth grades. This new camp activity is scheduled from June 1 to June 5, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon and will be held at the Clermont Performing Arts & Recreation Center. Registration for the camp is $100 per child, and interested participants can register online at www.LakeCommunityArts.org/camp.

Plans are also being finalized for a series of programs to support arts teachers in Lake County. A “Welcome Back” development program for arts educators is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 5, 2026, at Mission Inn. Lake Community Arts will also provide content for Lake County Schools arts educators during their district professional development on Sept. 18, 2026, at Tavares High School and East Ridge High School.

Looking ahead, Lake Community Arts is organizing its fall and winter 2026 concerts. While the Band Concert schedule has not yet been finalized, the next LCA Holiday Choir Concert is set for Sunday, Dec. 20, 2026.

The LCA Summer Camp will run from June 1 to June 5, 2026. Arts teacher development programs are scheduled for Aug. 5, 2026, and Sept. 18, 2026. The LCA Holiday Choir Concert is set for Dec. 20, 2026.

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