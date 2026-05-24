Rain and thunderstorms to continue impacting Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday morning kicked off with continued rain chances from last night. Most of the rain has been light to moderate, and heavier rain is possible later today.

Our main impact from these showers is pockets of heavy rain.

A few rumbles of thunder may return this afternoon.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, May 24, 2026 Morning Forecast: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Severe weather looks unlikely, but if we do see a strong thunderstorm develop, other impacts could be frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

After a break from the rain in the early afternoon, some more thunderstorms are likely to develop between Orlando and the Atlantic coast due to the sea breeze.

This is where we could see the strongest storms today.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, May 24, 2026 Morning Forecast: Sunday, May 24, 2026

The heaviest rain will continue to be most likely to the west of Orlando and east of I-75 due to higher moisture content in the atmosphere.

The rain will also increase humidity, contributing to a high heat index this afternoon, approaching 100° at its peak.

This rain and heat trend is expected to last through the upcoming week.

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