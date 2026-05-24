Traffic: Overnight closures on I-4 entrance ramps from Apopka-Vineland Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation reported overnight closures of both eastbound I-4 entrance ramps from Apopka-Vineland Road in Orange County.

The closures are planned for Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, and will occur each night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This work aims to lengthen the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp from northbound Apopka-Vineland Road, with the final closure scheduled for Saturday morning, May 30.

Detour Information:

Drivers northbound on Apopka-Vineland Road south of I-4 must detour: Turn right on Vineland Avenue east, then left onto International Drive, left onto Daryl Carter Parkway, and right onto the eastbound I-4 entrance.

For southbound Apopka-Vineland Road north of I-4, the detour involves turning right onto westbound I-4 entrance ramp. Continue west on I-4 to Exit 67 for Epcot Center Drive (S.R. 536).

Take the exit ramp to Buena Vista Drive, turn left onto westbound Buena Vista Drive, then keep right to take the loop ramp to eastbound S.R. 536, and finally keep right to enter eastbound I-4.

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