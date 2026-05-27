Central Florida Zoo marks 50 years with disco fundraiser

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is celebrating 50 years at its current location with an adults-only disco-themed fundraiser.

The Zoodio 50 Disco Party will be held Saturday, June 13, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the zoo’s Wayne Densch Discovery Center and courtyard.

The event is designed to take guests back to 1975, the year the zoo opened at its current Sanford location.

Organizers said the evening will include food, drinks, dancing and ’70s-inspired style while raising money to support the zoo’s wildlife and conservation mission.

Guests are encouraged to dress in disco-themed attire.

Tickets range from $100 to $150, and space is limited.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is located at 3755 W. Seminole Blvd. in Sanford.

More information and tickets are available through the Central Florida Zoo.

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